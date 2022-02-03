Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $680.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $740.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $758.38.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $600.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $699.87. Charter Communications has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.