Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Chegg posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 2,823,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

