Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 615.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

