Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 241.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

