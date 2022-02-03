Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $24.54. 5,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,861. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chuy’s by 90.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 112,324 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 31.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

