Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $24.54. 5,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,861. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chuy’s by 90.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 112,324 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 31.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
