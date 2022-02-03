Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Chuy’s stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 5,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
