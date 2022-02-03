Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 5,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

