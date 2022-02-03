Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 418,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after acquiring an additional 379,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

