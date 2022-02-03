CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.83% from the company’s current price.

CINC stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

