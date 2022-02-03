Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.66. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of -0.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

