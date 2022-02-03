Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 394,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 619,644 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,051,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 517,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,593,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Shares of KOS opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 3.20. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

