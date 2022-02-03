Citigroup Inc. Sells 49,023 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVMD opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

