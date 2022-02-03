Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,333 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.50. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.