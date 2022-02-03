Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,542 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,133 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

