Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.82 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.