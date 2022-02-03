Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.26

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of CZWI opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

CZWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

