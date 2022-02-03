Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

