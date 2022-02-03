Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0059

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $50,017.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 154.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,453,056 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.