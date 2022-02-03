Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce $106.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $364.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after buying an additional 165,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 564,979 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94. Clarus has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

