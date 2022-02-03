Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Down to $24.27

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $22.85. Clear Secure shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,201 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 247,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,177 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

