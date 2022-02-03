Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 321.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

VEEV opened at $235.73 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

