Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Airbnb by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Airbnb by 501.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 462,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after acquiring an additional 385,404 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,873 shares of company stock valued at $213,136,150 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

