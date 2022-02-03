Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.