Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 38,100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

