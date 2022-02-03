Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

LYB opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

