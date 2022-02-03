Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 324.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

