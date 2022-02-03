CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.