CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.89 EPS.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.77. 93,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

