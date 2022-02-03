Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.28) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.88) on Monday. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £949.98 million and a PE ratio of 15.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($27,426.73). Also, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 76,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.20 ($66,877.12). Insiders purchased a total of 416,528 shares of company stock worth $27,474,320 over the last ninety days.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

