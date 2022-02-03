Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $98.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 192,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

