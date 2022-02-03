Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 889,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNT opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $689.64 million and a P/E ratio of 348.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

