Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.07

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $664.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.33.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

