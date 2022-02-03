Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coherent were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coherent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.65 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

