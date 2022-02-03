Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in January

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 852.0 days.

Shares of Coles Group stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Separately, CLSA upgraded Coles Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.