Colliers Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

WLMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of WLMS opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. B. Brown bought 55,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $317,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,322,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

