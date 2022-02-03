Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $18,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

