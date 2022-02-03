Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CHCT traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

