Comparing Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Augusta Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.15, suggesting a potential downside of 72.37%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.68 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -0.99

Augusta Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A -256.13% Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92%

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

