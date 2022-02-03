Comparing Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vita Coco and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ambev 1 4 3 0 2.25

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 66.58%. Ambev has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Ambev.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Ambev 22.81% 19.83% 12.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Ambev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambev $11.33 billion 3.83 $2.21 billion $0.18 15.33

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Summary

Ambev beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

