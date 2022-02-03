Compass Group (LON:CPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,797.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,797 ($24.16) and last traded at GBX 1,794.63 ($24.13), with a volume of 5322532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,653.50 ($22.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.39) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.91).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The company has a market cap of £32.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

