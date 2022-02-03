ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 835,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.