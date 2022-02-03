Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.