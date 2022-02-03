Contrasting LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Nerdwallet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.64 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -84.73 Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nerdwallet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and Nerdwallet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89 Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $77.78, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Nerdwallet has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 105.16%. Given Nerdwallet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Nerdwallet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

