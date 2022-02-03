Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

CLB stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 844,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

