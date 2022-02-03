CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

