Covalent (CQT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Covalent has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $95.27 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.25 or 0.07115784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,753.72 or 0.99773608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

