CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CP ALL Public stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. CP ALL Public has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

