Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Crane were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

