Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Credicorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

