Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $411.00 to $428.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 70,281 shares.The stock last traded at $509.92 and had previously closed at $526.32.

CACC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.80.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total value of $1,420,370.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,384 shares of company stock worth $16,189,124 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 59.26 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.