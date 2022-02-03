Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 498,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $44.83.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

